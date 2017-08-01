Alpine Theatre Project Presents Student-led Musical

After three weeks of training and rehearsing in the Alpine Theatre Project Summer Broadway Training Camp, local students in grades 5 through 12 will perform “Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jr.,” an adaptation of the six-time Tony Award-winning best musical and the Academy Award-winning film.

Set in the Roaring Twenties in New York City, the humorous show follows a small town girl, Millie Dillmount, as she attempts to build a new life in the city and find an affluent husband. In an ironic twist, Millie’s target love interest delays proposing, and she inadvertently falls for a man who appears to be penniless, placing her in a conflict between mind and heart. Choreographed musical numbers with fashionable flappers, flamboyant leading men, and a delightfully loathsome villainess heighten the excitement as Millie makes her decision.

Performances are August 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased online at www.atpwhitefish.org for $8 to $18.

