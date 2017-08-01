Crazy Horse Book Signing at the Bookshelf in Kalispell

For the first time in over a century, the oral history of the legendary Oglala Lakota war leader Crazy Horse, who led Native American warriors to a resounding victory in the 1876 Battle of Little Bighorn in Montana Territory, will be made available to those outside of his descendants via William Matson’s book, “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy.” Floyd Clown, Doug War Eagle, Phoenix Clown, and Don Red Thunder, who are the son and grandsons of Crazy Horse’s nephew, Edward Clown, originally wanted the book to be written so that future generations of their family would understand their heritage. However, they later decided that the history they’d told to Matson should be shared with the world.

On Friday, August 4, from 3 to 6 p.m., Floyd and Phoenix Clown and Don Red Thunder will host a meet-and-greet as well as a book signing with Matson at The Bookshelf, which is located at 101 Main Street in Kalispell. The event is free and open to the public, and is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage with and better understand an integral part of Native American and Montana history.

