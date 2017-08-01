Home Invasion

8:12 a.m. Two dogs were fighting in the street.

8:29 a.m. A Bigfork business owner called the cops seeking advice. Seems as if his employees keep stealing from each other.

8:56 a.m. Some dogs have been barking non-stop in Bigfork.

10:13 a.m. A Marion man reported that someone had broken into his house – in January.

10:58 a.m. A woman in Lakeside was “high” trying to get into some vehicles.

12:48 p.m. A dog in Bigfork ran away from home with one sock on.

9:02 p.m. Some people were lighting off fireworks behind a Kalispell casino.

Comments

comments