Kalispell Chamber of Commerce Takes Home Annual Convention Awards

At the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives Annual Convention, which ran from July 16-19 in Nashville, Tennessee, the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Convention and Visitor Bureau took home top honors for communications and membership and was one of three finalists for Chamber of the Year for chambers of its size. These honors become even more impressive when one considers that there are more than 700 chambers of commerce across North America.

The chamber was named the Grand Award Winner of the Award for Communications Excellence for their innovative advertising campaign, which promoted the newly established direct winter flights between San Francisco and Glacier Park International Airport and attracted more San Franciscans to Kalispell. The campaign also caused United Airlines to expand their daily direct flight service between Kalispell and San Francisco from July through September 2017.

In addition, the chamber placed in the top 10 of all North American chambers with operating budgets between $2 and $5 million for Member Retention Accounts and Member Retention Dues.

The chamber has added 162 new member businesses in the past 15 months, indicating that the chamber’s leadership and role in the community will only continue to grow.

Comments

comments