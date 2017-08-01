Rosewater Waterski Community to Hold Public Event

On Aug. 5-6, the Rosewater waterski community north of Kalispell will host an open-to-the-public waterski event and series of demonstrations, as well as an open house. Mastercraft and Radar professional waterskiers Trent Finlayson and Terry Winter will host demonstrations and clinics after giving crowds a professional showcase. Visitors will also have the chance to demo Radar skis and participate in tournaments. There will be prizes.

In addition, the Whitefish Lake Team of PureWest Christie’s International Real Estate will lead tours of the 154-acre community, built around two man-made lakes, and preview its new buildings and infrastructure. There will also be an open house with live radio and food available for purchase.

Each day’s events run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following order: open house/tours; pro showcase; tournament; pro clinic; lunch; pro clinic; tournament; demos. For more information, visit http://rosewaterski.com/2017/07/youre-invited-ski-with-the-pros-at-rose.

