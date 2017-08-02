Kalispell Regional Healthcare Announces New CEO

The Kalispell Regional Healthcare Board of Trustees announced Wednesday the selection of Pamela Robertson as the system’s new chief executive officer.

Robertson officially begins her position Sept. 15.

“We are delighted to have Ms. Robertson join the KRH team and lead this organization into the future,” said Curtis Lund, Kalispell Regional Healthcare’s interim CEO and board chairman. “Her 25 years of experience driving the vision and performance of complex health care organizations — from academic medical centers to rural hospitals — will be a tremendous asset to KRH.”

The Board of Trustees began conducing a formal search for a new CEO after the beloved former president of KRH, Velinda Stevens, died of cancer in January. The KRH team expressed profound sadness at the loss while remaining committed to a smooth transition.

Robertson began her career in health care at Hampton General Hospital School of Radiology Technology in Hampton, Virginia, where she received a certification as a Radiology Technologist. She later attended Christopher Newport University and earned her Master of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary.

She assumed her first leadership role in 1992 when she accepted the position of director of Cardiac, Vascular and Transplant services at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, which is the regional referral center for Sentara Health System in Norfolk, Virginia. Over the course of the next 15 years, she took on additional leadership responsibilities, which culminated in her appointment to Vice President of Operations for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

In 2007 she was recruited to Spohn Health System in Corpus Christi, Texas, where she served in various executive roles including Chief Administrative Officer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In 2010 she was named President and CEO of the six-hospital system where she led the organization in the development of a comprehensive strategic plan to improve the overall health of the community and transform the system of care by improving access and collaboration across the care continuum.

Robertson is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and has served as a member of numerous boards and groups, including the CHRISTUS Health Population Health Task Force, Teaching Hospitals of Texas, the Texas Hospital Association Commission on Policy Development Committee and the Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi Foundation Board of Directors. She was the recipient of the Hector P. Garcia Humanitarian Award in 2015.

“I am excited and honored to join Kalispell Regional Healthcare. The passion and commitment of the physicians and employees is exceptional, and that is why they have a history of excellence. In my first 90 days, I intend to spend the majority of my time listening and learning about the organization and the community. Working together, I know we will continue to advance the mission of improving health, comfort and life,” Robertson said. “I cannot think of anything better than joining a progressive, patient-focused organization and, at the same time, living where nature provides access to year-round activities. I look forward to taking full advantage of living in the beautiful Flathead Valley and becoming an active member of the community.”

