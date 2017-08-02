Kelley’s Market Trends: Columbia Falls Residential

In the first half of this year, Columbia Falls and the area within 3.5 miles of the city limits represented 9.6 percent of the home sales within Flathead County, compared to 10.5 percent in the first half of 2016.

The median home price in this area jumped to $265,000 this year, compared to $197,250 for the same period in 2016. This represents a 34.3 percent increase, compared to a 9.1 percent increase on a countywide basis. The mid-year median is 24.1 percent higher than the overall median in 2016 of $213,500.

Within this area of Columbia Falls and 3.5 miles outside the city limits, there is a current inventory of 67 homes on the market, with a median asking price of $389,000 and an average asking price of $516,765. The total number of sales in this area was 168 in the last year, so with 67 on the market, there is currently around 4.8 months of inventory that is on the market. It is also noted that only 14 (20.9 percent) of the active listings in this area are priced at or below the median sold price of $265,000.

