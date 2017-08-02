Prosecution Deferred in Case of Sheriff Charged with Assault

GREAT FALLS — A city attorney in Montana has agreed to defer prosecution of a sheriff charged with assaulting his girlfriend during a law enforcement convention.

Helena City Attorney Thomas Jodoin tells the Great Falls Tribune that the woman would not testify against Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards.

Edwards could see the misdemeanor partner or family member assault charge dismissed on Feb. 1 if he remains law abiding for six months, completes 40 hours of anger management and continues to see a counselor.

Jodoin says he reached the agreement with Edwards on Tuesday.

Helena police responded to a hotel on June 15 where officers were attending the state Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association’s annual convention. A law enforcement officer who heard a commotion in Edwards’ room called 911.

