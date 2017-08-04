EPA Boss Visits Colorado to Discuss Coal Mining, Water Rules

DENVER — The Environmental Protection Agency chief is in Colorado discussing coal and water.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt went to Cloud Peak Energy’s offices in the Denver suburb of Broomfield Thursday. Cloud Peak operates coal mines in Wyoming and Montana.

The EPA says Pruitt spoke about the agency’s intent to promote environmental stewardship without costing coal industry jobs.

He later visited the Frasier ranch in Woodrow, about 90 miles east of Denver, and criticized a water pollution rule established by the Obama administration. The Trump administration is rolling back the rule.

On Friday, Pruitt is expected to tour an old gold mine in Colorado where the EPA triggered a 3-million-gallon spill of toxic wastewater two years ago.

The EPA refused to confirm Pruitt’s plans but state officials say he is expected to be there.

