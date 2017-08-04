F.H. Stoltz Imposes Fire Restrictions in Northwest Montana

F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Company is enacting Stage II fire restrictions on all of its land as fire danger continues to rise across Northwest Montana.

Starting Monday, Aug. 7, Stoltze land users will be prohibited from using motorized vehicles on or off road; operating any internal combustion engine; camping; having a fire of any kind, smoking or using fireworks. The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

Stoltze owns large tracts of land north of Whitefish and west of Kalispell on which it allows public recreation.

“Stoltze appreciates your cooperation in helping protect our forest lands from the risk of wildfire,” company officials stated in a press release. “We encourage all recreational users to modify their use of Stoltze lands to do what is necessary to reduce the risk of starting a fire.”

On July 31, the fire danger in the Flathead Valley was increased to “extreme” as hot and dry weather continues to bake the region.

