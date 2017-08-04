Fire Damages Press at Livingston Newspaper

LIVINGSTON — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of setting a fire in the press room at The Livingston Enterprise, causing the Monday and Tuesday editions to be printed by sister papers owned by Yellowstone Newspapers.

The boy was arrested early Saturday after police found him near the newspaper building shortly after the fire was reported. He faces arson and burglary charges.

The Livingston Enterprise reports it appeared someone tried to set fire to large rolls of newsprint on the back loading dock, then broke into the press room and started a fire on one of the press units and caused other damage. The sprinkler system put out the fire, but also caused water damage.

The Miles City Star and the Lewistown News Argus helped print the Enterprise until the press was repaired Tuesday night.

