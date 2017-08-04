Herron Park Will Remain Cherished Open Space

Herron Park would not be what it is today without the community that loves it. After years of fundraising, trail building, and memories on the trails of Herron, it’s time for Foy’s to Blacktail Trails to say “thank you” to our friends. Thank you for donating to support your local trails. Thank you for volunteering your time to build and maintain trails with us on public volunteer days. Thank you for joining us at horse shows, running races, mountain bike rides and other events. Thank you for sharing the trails with a smile. Thank you for bringing your young ones to Herron Park on foot, in backpacks and on Strider bikes. Because of you, Herron Park will remain a cherished open space for generations to come.

Foy’s to Blacktail Trails has come a long way since we were founded 15 years ago – we’ve built and maintained miles of trails at Herron Park and now, we are happy to announce that the trail connecting Herron to Blacktail Mountain is in place. It’s built, and it’s yours to enjoy.

The trail crews are done building, but there is still work to be done. We will still need help on trail volunteer days, and yes, we will still need donations. With the generous support of our community, we will continue to build trails, fix drainage ditches, pull weeds and we will do our best to provide your family with access to the most beautiful corners of the Flathead.

We are so grateful for your support. We hope you’ll continue to enjoy the trails and lend a hand. Donations can be sent to Foy’s to Blacktail Trails, PO Box 81, Kalispell, MT 59903.

Grete Gansauer, board member

Foy’s to Blacktail Trails, Inc.

Kalispell

