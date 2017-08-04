Missoula Man Struck and Killed While Walking Near Cemetery

MISSOULA — A 24-year-old Missoula man was struck by a pickup truck and killed while walking near the Missoula City Cemetery.

Police Sgt. Travis Welsh says the truck hit the man at about 11 p.m. Thursday. The driver — a 29-year-old man from Arlee — is cooperating with the investigation.

Welsh says investigators are still trying to determine where the victim was in relation to the road when he was struck as well as how much lighting was in the area. The pedestrian and the pickup were both eastbound.

The victim’s name was being withheld while family members were notified.

