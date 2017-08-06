Organ Pillaging: Taking a Stand Against Chinese Abuse

Human rights in China have not gotten any better.

In June 2016 Congress passed House Resolution 343, condemning the Chinese government for sanctioning the pillaging of organs from Falun Gong and other prisoners of conscience.

Falun Gong is a Buddha school teaching whose principles are truthfulness, compassion and tolerance. On July 20, 1999, over 18 years ago, this teaching was outlawed by the Chinese communist government under the leadership of Jiang Zemin. Falun Gong was becoming too popular and he wanted it eliminated.

In 2006, investigators found those arrested were being blood typed, killed and their organs sold for transplantation.

In 2008, Israel passed a law prohibiting its citizens from getting an organ transplant in China, where wait times are only one to four weeks. In other countries it can be a few years wait time. Illinois, Pennsylvania and Minnesota have passed resolutions condemning China’s organ pillaging; these states alert their citizens to what is happening in China. Montana should do the same.

There is a Senate Resolution 220, which condemns the Chinese Communist Party’s violent suppression of the Falun Gong spiritual practice, including the killing of practitioners and selling their organs for transplant. This resolution is an important step in further exposing this crime against humanity and will help our medical community and transplant patients make informed decisions to avoid becoming an accomplice to this heinous crime. Please sign this petition encouraging Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines to co-sponsor it at: stoporganharvesting.org.

Katherine Combes

Kalispell

