FBI: Confrontation Preceded Triple Killing on Reservation

BILLINGS — Authorities say three people killed in a drug-related shooting on Montana’s Crow Indian Reservation died after entering a house and getting into a confrontation that left two people who were inside wounded.

FBI senior agent Travis Burrows said Monday that no suspects have been identified in the killings as authorities continue to piece together what happened.

Twenty-five-year-old Denise Stewart Nomee, her husband, 27-year-old Leslie Frank Nomee Jr. and 30-year-old Nehemiah Brokenrope died after the Friday afternoon shootings.

Burrows says one of the wounded remains hospitalized.

Tribal leaders said the killings were linked to methamphetamine use but have released no further details.

Crow spokesman Levi Flinn said a reservation-wide, 9 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew imposed after the shooting would remain in place until further notice as a precaution.

Comments

comments