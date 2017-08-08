Explore: Blacktail Hill Climb

There’s no time like the present to create new traditions while exploring new places. On Saturday, Aug. 12, head over to Lakeside’s Tamarack Brewing Company to participate in the Lakeside Community Club’s first Blacktail Hill Climb. Hop on your bike and race your way up Blacktail Hill, which ascends 3,000 feet over the course of 13.4 miles. The race begins at 9 a.m.

Enjoy a well-deserved break after the race with an awards ceremony at 1 p.m. and a Tamarack barbecue and beer garden. Relax with your family at Volunteer Park and cheer on the youngsters in the kids’ race.

Wheaton’s Cycle Shop hosts this event and all proceeds benefit the Lakeside Community Club, which has raised funds for the community since 1909. Register for $25/person by August 10 and a commemorative T-shirt is guaranteed. Late registration costs $30 and T-shirts are not guaranteed.

Questions may be directed to Patti Stuart at (406) 250-6714 or at pms282@hotmail.com. Register online at https://lakesidecommunityclub.wildapricot.org/Blacktail-Hill-Climb or by mail: Patti Stuart, PO Box 892, Lakeside, MT 59922.

