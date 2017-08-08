House Where 3 Killed Burns Down on Crow Reservation

BILLINGS — Authorities say a house where three people were shot and killed and two wounded last week has burned down on Montana’s Crow Indian Reservation.

FBI Supervisory Agent Travis Burrows said the fire started Monday night or early Tuesday morning. He did not know the cause.

A spokesman for tribal chairman Alvin Not Afraid, Jr. confirmed the blaze.

Authorities have said 27-year-old Leslie Frank Nomee Jr., 25-year-old Denise Steward Nomee and 30-year-old Nehemiah Brokenrope entered the house in Lodge Grass Friday and got into a confrontation that led to gunfire.

Two people who had been in the house were wounded. Burrows says one remains hospitalized and the shootings remain under investigation.

Lodge Grass is a town of about 400 people located 25 miles north of the Wyoming border.

