Morning Drinks

6:39 a.m. A Columbia Falls resident reported seeing a woman driving down the road, leaning out the window and vomiting. The caller is pretty certain the woman was drunk.

6:47 a.m. About a dozen pigs were running around on Montana Highway 35.

8:01 a.m. Someone was sleeping on the side of the road in Evergreen.

8:41 a.m. A Kalispell business owner reported that someone dumped five or six jugs of a mysterious substance in front of his business.

9:06 a.m. Two pit bulls were “hunting” in Columbia Falls.

9:06 a.m. A patron left their bear spray at a Kalispell casino.

10:25 a.m. Some mail was stolen in Whitefish.

11:46 a.m. Someone was pushing buttons in Kalispell.

11:47 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman reported that someone roofied her son and stole his gun at a party.

11:51 a.m. A Kalispell woman called police to ask who owned the pigs that were running around her yard.

1 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called police asking if he could get his car back after he was arrested. The dispatcher advised him that he was “not getting his car back anytime soon.”

1:33 p.m. A Kalispell woman complained that her boyfriend changed the locks on their trailer.

2:29 p.m. A horse in Evergreen had its tail stuck in a fence.

4:21 p.m. A Kalispell man’s “soon-to-be ex-wife” drained his bank account.

4:26 p.m. A Kalispell couple went on an afternoon bike ride to smoke some meth.

5:21 p.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that a “strange kid” came by to fix his toilet but his toilet isn’t broken.

6:17 p.m. A Kalispell man said his neighbors have “been fighting for days.”

8:32 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported seeing a 20-year-old male with some dirty children.

8:59 p.m. A Kalispell man saw a drone flying over his house and called law enforcement to ask permission to shoot it down.

9:49 p.m. A Whitefish man threw some branches on his neighbor’s property.

10:56 p.m. A Bigfork woman trying to turn off her Apple Watch called 911 instead.

10:58 p.m. A Columbia Falls fell off the deck after the railing broke.

