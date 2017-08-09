Hockaday Museum of Art Presents ‘A Timeless Legacy’

The Hockaday Museum of Art will host its third annual exhibition and sale event, A Timeless Legacy — Women Artists of Glacier National Park, this summer in Kalispell. The exhibition features 28 esteemed artists who, like the pioneering female painters before them, are fascinated by the beauty of Glacier National Park’s landscapes and wildlife, as well as its indigenous cultures and early visitors.

This year’s event will also offer A Timeless Legacy Discovery Series, a great opportunity for art collectors of all levels to learn about the ins and outs of art collecting as well as art’s enriching effect on community. The program includes lunch and will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel in Kalispell. Registration is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Reservations are required.

The exhibition opens with a fundraising sale on Aug. 12 and runs Aug. 15 through Sept. 23. Stop by to support your local art museum and view fine art celebrating the beauty of Glacier National Park. For more information, visit www.hockadaymuseum.org.

