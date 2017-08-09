Montana State University Settles Racial Discrimination Suit

HAVRE — Montana State University-Northern has agreed to pay a professor $35,000 to settle a racial discrimination complaint filed against the school.

The Billings Gazette reported Wednesday that the university did not admit guilt, but nonetheless agreed to pay the professor.

Adjunct professor Yvonne Tiger filed the complaint in May. The specific allegations of the complaint were never released. Tiger is Native American.

University Relations Director Jim Potter did not return calls on Tuesday.

University spokesman Kevin McRae says Tiger will no longer work as a health care transformation specialist, but will remain on staff as a part-time adjunct professor.

The Montana Human Rights Bureau has dropped the case as part of the settlement.

