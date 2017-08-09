University of Montana President Search Down to 13

MISSOULA — A committee searching for the next president of the University of Montana plans to meet with 13 semifinalists later this month.

Kevin McRae, a deputy commissioner in the Office of Commissioner of Higher Education, told the Missoulian members of the search committee would interview the semifinalists at some neutral location on Aug. 28 and 29.

The committee hopes to narrow the candidate pool to up to five finalists who would be invited for campus interviews in September or October.

After the on-campus interviews, the search committee will forward their recommendations to the Montana Board of Regents, which will make the final decision.

The previous UM president, Royce Engstrom, was asked to step down in December 2016. Former Commissioner of Higher Education Sheila Stearns is serving as interim president.

