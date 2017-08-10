Polson Man Accused of Impersonating U.S. Coast Guard Officer on Flathead Lake

Ryan Lowden of Polson is accused of three felony counts of impersonating a public official after he allegedly identified himself as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard while boating on Flathead Lake. Courtesy Lake County Sheriff's Office

A 33-year-old Polson man is accused of impersonating a U.S. Coast Guard officer and taking enforcement action against boaters on the south end of Flathead Lake.

Ryan Lowden was cited with three felony counts of impersonating a public official, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities began receiving reports of an individual posing as a U.S. Coast Guard officer and riding around Flathead Lake on a Jet Ski over the last month. Several boaters filed statements about the individual, who wore Coast Guard clothing and installed emergency lights on his boat, according to Sheriff Don Bell.

Bell said he was unaware if any items were seized during these incidents.

Authorities conducted a search of Lowden’s residence on Aug. 10 and found Coast Guard clothing similar to witness statements, according to Bell.

Lowden is scheduled to appear in Lake County Justice Court on Aug. 16.

