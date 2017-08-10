World-renowned Musicians to Perform in ‘Jazz Night Out’

World-renowned musicians Richie Barshay and Erica von Kleist will perform in “Jazz Night Out,” a concert benefiting The Abbie Shelter and North Valley Music School. Barshay, an esteemed drummer from New York, has performed with Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, Esperanza Spalding, The Klezmatics, Fred Hersch, Kenny Werner, Natalie Merchant, Bobby McFerrin and Pete Seeger, among others.

Erica von Kleist, a Whitefish local, will play saxophone and flute. Her performances include sets and recordings with Wynton Marsalis, Chris Potter, Sean Jones, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, DIVA and the Grammy Award-winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Come see this incredible performance that supports local nonprofits. The concert takes place on Sunday, August 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is free but donations are requested. For more information about the North Valley Music School and the Abbie Shelter visit www.northvalleymusicschool.org and www.abbieshelter.org.

