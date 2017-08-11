Whitefish Playground Closed After Equipment Gets Bear-Sprayed

WHITEFISH — A northwestern Montana playground was closed after someone discharged bear spray on the equipment and in the restrooms.

Assistant Whitefish Police Chief Brad Kelch says the incident was reported Thursday morning when kids who were playing on the equipment started to burn and itch due to the pepper spray. Some parents sought medical treatment for their kids.

City workers power-washed the equipment on Thursday and planned to do so again Friday before re-opening the playground.

Kelch says the culprit could face felony criminal mischief charges because of the cost of the labor and equipment to clean up the park.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Whitefish Police Department.

