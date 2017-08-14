Better Weather Expected for Western Montana Firefighters

HELENA — Better weather was expected to help firefighters in western Montana battle a blaze that forced the evacuation of 165 residences on Sunday.

Fire information officer Sig Palm says the winds are supposed to be slower, the humidity higher and the temperatures a bit lower on Monday.

The lightning-caused Lolo Peak Fire, which started nearly a month ago, has burned more than 15 square miles (40 square kilometers) of land southwest of Missoula.

Sunday’s evacuations were ordered for residences along U.S. Highway 12 west of Lolo after a thunderstorm with strong winds moved into the area late Saturday night

Resident Judy Oliver told the Missoulian that a pre-evacuation order was issued two weeks ago. The evacuation order remained in effect Monday.

Fire managers will update residents during a briefing at 7 p.m. at the Lolo school.

