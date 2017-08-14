Coal Train Derails Near Noxon

A coal train derailed near Noxon late Sunday about 50 miles west of Thompson Falls.

Montana Rail Link spokesperson Jim Lewis said the train was traveling west when approximately 30 cars derailed at about 11 p.m. No one was injured in the derailment and Lewis said the train was not carrying hazardous material.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation. Lewis said it is unclear when MRL’s route between Missoula and Sandpoint, Idaho will reopen.

MRL operates more than 900 miles of track in Montana and Idaho.

Comments

comments