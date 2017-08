MISSOULA — A 32-year-old Montana man who was working on an irrigation diversion project drowned in the Clark Fork River west of Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Capt. Bill Burt says the man and a second person were working on an irrigation head gate when the platform they were standing on collapsed at about 6 p.m. Friday.

Burt says the victim’s foot became trapped and he was pushed over by the fast-moving current. The second man suffered a leg injury.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Comments

comments