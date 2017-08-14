Three Killed, Two Injured in Crash Near East Helena

HELENA — Three people, including a baby, were killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash east of East Helena.

The Montana Highway Patrol says a blown tire caused the pickup to cross the center line at about 1 p.m. Sunday and collide with an oncoming car. The patrol says the crash killed a 36-year-old man from Belgrade and a 24-year-old woman and an 11-month-old girl, both from Gallatin Gateway.

Two Billings residents, a 44-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, were in the pickup. They were taken to the hospital in Helena.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Comments

comments