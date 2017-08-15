Juveniles Cited, Accused of Starting Grass Fire in Montana

THREE FORKS — Two Montana juveniles have been cited for starting a fire that burned two structures and about 250 acres (1,000,000 square meters) of land.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that firefighters corralled the fast-moving grass fire on Monday north of Three Forks.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office didn’t specify what charges the juveniles face and didn’t state how the fire started.

The sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for the area during the fire. Deputies also knocked on doors to give the warning.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes Monday night but were being kept out of areas where helicopters were still working.

