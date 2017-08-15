Someone Stole My Junk

8:08 a.m. A Whitefish man believes his neighbors let his horses out. He doesn’t have any evidence of this, however, just a hunch.

8:40 a.m. A Kila woman purchased a medical pendant from a telemarketer, but it never arrived. She thinks it may have been a scam.

8:53 a.m. A man was defecating along the Flathead River.

9:06 a.m. A Kalispell man was standing in his front lawn swinging an axe in his underwear and intimidating the neighbors again.

11:20 a.m. A gang of bikers was wreaking havoc on Columbia Falls.

2:07 p.m. A Bigfork resident found a bat on his front door and called police. While explaining the situation over the phone, the resident killed the bat and said he didn’t need further assistance.

4:31 p.m. A local UPS driver called police with concerns about one of the people on his delivery route. It seems the resident has been gone for the last two days and left a note that said, “Will be back at 1 p.m.” The UPS driver doesn’t know the person but is concerned about their safety.

4:35 p.m. The traffic in West Glacier was so bad that someone decided to call the cops.

5:44 p.m. A Kalispell woman called police because someone broke into her house and stole a number of items. The woman wasn’t particularly concerned about the stolen goods — “it’s all junk,” she reassured the dispatcher — but was generally worried about someone breaking into houses.

6:44 p.m. A Kalispell man went to sleep and woke up to discover that his car was gone.

7:12 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman who just moved to the area called police asking if it was safe for her son to go fishing by himself.

7:50 p.m. A Columbia Falls man called police because there were two horses on his front lawn.

9:12 p.m. Someone was running into traffic, screaming and flipping the bird at passing drivers.

9:26 p.m. A West Glacier man said his ex-girlfriend broke into his house and left his laptop in the driveway.

10:19 p.m. Some “sketchy” things were going down on Anderson Lane.

10:24 p.m. A man in Marion was driving all over the road and throwing cigarettes out the window.

