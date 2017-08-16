Huge Montana Wildlife Reserve Buys 46,000-acre Ranch

BILLINGS — A sprawling central Montana nature reserve has purchased a 46,000-acre ranch bordering a federal refuge as it advances toward its goal of establishing a Connecticut-sized park where bison and other wildlife can roam freely.

The American Prairie Reserve announced Wednesday it had purchased the Two Crow Ranch about an hour north of Lewistown for an undisclosed sum.

The deal brings the amount of land under the Bozeman-based group’s control to more than 399,000 acres (1,615 square kilometers). That includes private and leased land to the north and south of the Missouri River.

Reserve President Sean Garrity says cattle grazing will continue at the Two Crow Ranch for at least the 18 months. He says there will be public access for camping, biking, horseback riding and other recreational activities.

Comments

comments