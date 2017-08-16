Spotlight Event: Tyler Childers

When: Friday, Aug. 18, at 9 p.m.

Where: The Remington Bar, Whitefish

More info: www.remingtonbar.com or (406) 270-1003

Don’t miss your chance to see eastern Kentucky native Tyler Childers perform songs from his debut album, Purgatory, at The Remington as part of his West Coast album tour. Purgatory, which was produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson, launched on August 4 and has already received critical acclaim. Sammy Brue, a Utah singer-songwriter, will open for Childers. Tickets are $10 per person.

Comments

comments