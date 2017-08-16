6:51 a.m. A Kalispell man had complaints about how his neighbor parked.

8:35 a.m. Someone stole a shotgun from a Kalispell home.

9:25 a.m. A Nevada man was driving 15 miles below the speed limit, much to the dismay of other drivers in the area.

12:07 p.m. A Columbia Falls man found a bike in his front yard. He wanted a sheriff’s deputy to swing by and take it.

1:47 p.m. Someone had questions about driving to Canada with a gun.

6:51 p.m. Two kids were racing around on four-wheelers with no helmets.

10:42 p.m. Two other kids were walking down the middle of the street.

