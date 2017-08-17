FVCC Invites Community to Grand Opening of Founders Hall

Flathead Valley Community College will officially open the doors to its new on-campus student housing building, Founders Hall, during a grand opening ceremony on Aug. 23 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Free and open to the public, the event will feature a ribbon cutting, guided tours of the building, refreshments, and live music by FVCC music instructor and solo guitarist Steve Eckels.

Founders Hall, located near the northern-most entrance to the campus, will house 124 students. Featuring one- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchens, it is the first on-campus student housing in FVCC’s 50-year history.

The fall semester begins Aug. 28.

The college will continue to accept applications for housing throughout the year. For more information about how to apply for student housing, visit www.fvcc.edu/student-housing or contact Residence Life Director Kelly Murphy at 406.756.4586.

