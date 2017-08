9:05 a.m. A Kalispell woman needed to go into town to do business but her husband refused to give her the car keys, so she called the cops.

4:34 p.m. A man on Mountain Meadow Road was shooting guns and stealing firewood.

8:26 p.m. People were fighting at the gas station.

11:18 p.m. A boat was in distress on Flathead Lake. Someone called 911 but later retracted the cry for help because the boat was getting pulled into town.

Comments

comments