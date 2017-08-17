Kalispell Police Investigating Burglaries at Churches, Businesses

The Kalispell Police Department is investigating an increase in burglaries in recent weeks.

In a press release on Aug. 17, the police department said it is responding to numerous complaints of burglaries targeting churches and businesses in the central area of Kalispell. Authorities encouraged business owners and churches to make sure they lock their doors at night. Law enforcement also encourages people to hide any valuables.

KPD officials said most of the forcible break-ins appear to occur in the early morning hours.

The KPD is encouraging anyone who sees suspicious behavior to call (406) 758-7780, or Crime Stoppers at (406) 752-8477, or the Kalispell Police Department Investigations Captain Doug Overman at (406) 758-7793.

