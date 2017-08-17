Montana’s ‘Fire on the Mountain’ Glass Art Festival

Don’t miss your chance to attend Glacier View Glass’ first glass art and glassblowing festival. This unique event will feature live glassblowing demonstrations throughout the day, and more than 20 of Montana’s top glass artists will work together to produce collaborative sculptures. Glacier View Glass will provide the artists with raw glass and gas, and the public can enjoy a free barbecue from 1 to 5 p.m. as well as free snacks throughout the day. There will also be a lively water balloon fight in the afternoon.

The festival marks the company’s Fifth Annual Glass Bash, which features a “buy one, get one half off” deal for the entire store. In addition, the first 50 customers will receive a free gift bag with a $20 purchase.

This event is free and open to the public on Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 36 Jellison Lane in Columbia Falls. For more information, visit Glacier View Glass Company’s Facebook page or call (406) 257-4500.

Comments

comments