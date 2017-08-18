Jury Ends Deliberations for the Week in Bundy Standoff Trial

LAS VEGAS — A federal jury in Las Vegas has ended deliberations for the week on Thursday in the retrial of four men accused of wielding assault weapons against federal agents in a 2014 standoff near the Nevada ranch of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy.

Jurors spent a second full day mulling evidence in U.S. District Court in the case against Idaho defendants Scott Drexler, Eric Parker and Steven Stewart and Ricky Lovelien of Montana and Oklahoma.

The jury is due to return to work Monday.

The six men and six women are considering 10 charges after five weeks of testimony on charges including conspiracy, weapon possession and assault on a federal officer.

Parker and Drexler testified, although Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro ordered the jury to disregard Parker’s testimony after deciding that he broke rules of evidence that had been set before trial.

The four men were tried earlier this year before a jury that found two co-defendants guilty of some charges but failed to reach verdicts in their cases.

The trial is a prelude to another expected later this year for Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and two other defendants.

Six other defendants, including two other Bundy sons, are slated for trial next year.

