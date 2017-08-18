Man Found in Creek Near Lincoln Apparently Drowned

HELENA — Authorities have released the name of a man who was found dead in a creek in western Montana.

The Helena Independent Record reports 50-year-old Warren Kimmell’s body was found north of Lincoln on Aug. 9. Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg says the Helena man apparently drowned, but he is awaiting toxicology tests before determining an official cause of death.

Investigators believe a stolen car found about 8 miles from the body is linked to Kimmel, but they have not said how.

No other information was released.

