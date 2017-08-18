Development planning should benefit the whole community not just favor a small group of people for their personal profit.

Highway 93 South Whitefish Corridor Plan and Zoning Amendment appears to be in the process of being shoved forward by the Flathead County Planning Board on behalf of a small group of landowners.

The proposed rezoning proposal is outrageous. It is denser than the zoning on the Highway 93 corridor between Flathead Valley Community College and Reserve Drive, which includes Home Depot, Lowes, Costco, and Walmart to name a few. Incredibly, the proposed setbacks for businesses and signs would be only 5 feet. In contrast, Kalispell’s Highway 93 gateway setbacks range from 20 feet to 150 feet depending on the speed limit. What’s going on here?

Since the corridor and zoning changes will hugely impact the City of Whitefish, people in Whitefish should be given the opportunity to assist in shaping the outcome of these plans. It is the entrance to our city and most residents would like to keep sprawl and eyesore development to a minimum. The current proposal is an “anything goes” plan and would be extremely detrimental to Whitefish.

The Flathead County commissioners should deny these plans as written and request that a more thoughtful plan be created.

Barbara Palmer

Whitefish

Comments

comments