Some Evacuation Orders Lifted on Western Montana Fire

LOLO — Some evacuation orders have been lifted on a western Montana wildfire that blew up last week, destroying two homes and eight outbuildings. However residents allowed to return are still asked to be ready to leave on short notice.

The Lolo Peak Fire has burned 49 square miles (127 square kilometers) in the Lolo National Forest southwest of Missoula. More than 1,000 personnel are assigned to the fire, which was started by lightning in mid-July.

The fire showed moderate growth Saturday and Sunday. Fire information officer Mike Cole says the weather Monday and Tuesday should favor the firefighting effort.

A firefighter was injured Saturday when she was hit by a rock and fell down, breaking her collarbone. A camp crew worker also suffered a foot injury on Saturday.

Comments

comments