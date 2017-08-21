Two Charged with Homicides, Bodies Found in Missoula Basement

MISSOULA — Two western Montana residents are charged in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in tubs of chemicals in the basement of a Missoula residence.

Tiffanie Pierce and 26-year-old Augustus Standingrock were arrested last Friday after officers with a search warrant found the bodies of a man and a woman along with knives and an ax with human blood and tissue on them.

Pierce and Standingrock face charges of deliberate homicide and accountability for deliberate homicide. The victims’ names haven’t been released.

Court records say Pierce’s roommate told a confidential informant about the stabbings.

Pierce, who is 23, is also a suspect in a home invasion and stabbing in late July.

