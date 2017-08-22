Donated Gun

8:19 a.m. A Kalispell woman woke up because her neighbor was spraying water through her window with a hose. The woman was furious, but also refused to close the window.

8:43 a.m. A Kalispell man was confused about a text message that he received in the middle of the night.

9:52 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman was convinced that someone had broken into her garage because there was a dustpan in the middle of the floor. She was reminded that it could have been knocked over by the wind.

10:01 a.m. A Kalispell man says his mechanic was “hot rodding” his car.

10:03 a.m. Two horses ran into a Coram woman’s yard. It appears to be an ongoing problem.

11:47 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911, gave his name, location and phone number, and then explained that he was just testing out a new phone.

12:52 p.m. The Kalispell woman whose neighbor had sprayed her with a hose earlier that morning called back. The same neighbor was now lying outside topless on the sidewalk.

3:20 p.m. A Bigfork man’s father keeps parking in front of his business, which the man finds irritating enough to want his father’s car towed.

3:55 p.m. A bear was side-swiped by a vehicle in Whitefish.

4:42 p.m. A Kalispell man was concerned about curfews and driving rules for his teenage son. He was directed to the DMV website.

7:10 p.m. An “agitated” male with a dog was wandering around Bigfork.

7:45 p.m. A Kalispell woman was concerned about her neighbors using a shock collar on their dog.

7:52 p.m. Kids were flipping off passing vehicles.

8:30 p.m. Someone donated a gun to Goodwill.

