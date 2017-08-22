Snelson Named Spotted Bear District Ranger

Scott Snelson has been appointed the new Spotted Bear District Ranger, the Flathead National Forest announced.

Snelson will start his tenure Dec. 10. He is replacing Deb Mucklow, who retired earlier this year. Snelson currently serves as the deputy forest supervisor for the 3.4 million-acre Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest in Dillon.

The Spotted Bear Ranger District, 55 miles south of Hungry Horse, contains the Spotted Bear River, Great Bear and Bob Marshall wildernesses and the South Fork of the Flathead River.

Before moving to Dillon, Snelson was the district ranger for the Laurentian District of the Superior National Forest in the Arrowhead Region of Northern Minnesota.

