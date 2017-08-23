Distressed Cow

1:00 a.m. A Columbia Falls man heard a “distressed” herd of cows mooing.

3:05 a.m. A man was sleeping in a ditch in Columbia Falls.

10:34 a.m. A “strange man” walked into a Kalispell home, said hello to the occupant, and then sprinted away.

11:35 a.m. A suitcase was on the road in Kalispell.

11:55 a.m. A Kalispell man had “hypothetical questions” about finding illegal photos on a computer.

12:33 p.m. A Kalispell woman was concerned about a man with a walking stick whom she had recently seen at McDonald’s.

2:16 p.m. A Columbia Falls man was worried about insurance fraud. No one really understood what he was talking about.

3:12 p.m. A car with a Minnesota license plate was “all over the road.”

4:12 p.m. A driver flipped off a Whitefish woman after she honked at him and told him not to use his cell phone while driving.

5:28 p.m. Someone called 911 from Kalispell. Only “lawnmower” sounds could be heard.

5:52 p.m. A dog collar was stolen in West Glacier.

6:45 p.m. A drone was buzzing in a Columbia Falls backyard. The resident was eager to “shoot it down with a shotgun.”

6:48 p.m. A Kalispell man was concerned because he saw six cars with Idaho license plates on the road behind his son and thought the drivers might want to hurt him.

8:12 p.m. Teenage girls were throwing rocks at children.

9:06 p.m. A Kalispell woman was scared by a “weird” group of children who were “praising the Lord” on the side of the road.

10:36 p.m. Someone was playing the drums in Hungry Horse.

Comments

comments