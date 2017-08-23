Interior, Agriculture Secretaries to Visit Montana Wildfire

BILLINGS — U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue plan to visit a Montana wildfire command post Thursday as dozens of blazes rage across the western U.S.

Zinke spokeswoman Heather Swift said Wednesday that the two members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet will receive a briefing from firefighters battling a 50-square-mile blaze burning northwest of Missoula.

The Lolo Peak Fire has destroyed at least two homes and eight outbuildings since it started on July 15. A California firefighter died on Aug. 2 after a tree fell on him.

Swift says the visit was requested by the two Republicans on Montana’s congressional delegation, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Greg Gianforte.

