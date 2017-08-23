Montana Community Fined for Spill into Gallatin River

BIG SKY — A company behind a private Montana resort community has paid the state more than $90,000 in penalties and will need to complete environmental projects to make up for spilling nearly 30 million gallons of treated wastewater into the Gallatin River.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued an order Tuesday requiring the Yellowstone Club to pay $93,739 in penalties and reimbursement to the state and spend hundreds of thousands more on environmental projects over the failure of a wastewater pond that spilled into the river.

The total fine for the spill was $256,700. The Department of Environmental Quality and the Yellowstone Club agreed the club would pay 25 percent of that fine — $64,175 — and $29,564 to reimburse the state for the spill.

