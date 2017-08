WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 26, 3-7 p.m.

WHERE: Depot Park, Whitefish

MORE INFO: www.explorewhitefish.com

Twenty microbreweries will gather in Whitefish for the Brewfest to celebrate the end of summer and support the S.N.O.W Bus, a shuttle for skiers and snowboarders to Whitefish Mountain during the winter. Tickets can be purchased at the Whitefish Mountain Resort Information Center (406-862-2900), Great Northern Brewing Company, Kalispell Sportsman & Ski Haus, or online at www.bigmtncommercial.org.

Comments

comments