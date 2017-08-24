Flathead County Men Deny Robbery, High Speed Chase

Two Flathead County men have been accused of robbing a home improvement store, pulling a gun on a bystander and then leading police on a high-speed chase.

Joshua Conrad Buck and David Warrant appeared in Flathead County District Court on Aug. 17 for an arraignment before Judge Heidi Ulbricht. Buck pleaded not guilty to felony robbery and criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Warrant pleaded not guilty to accountability to robbery, criminal endangerment and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

According to court records, Buck and Warrant stole a cartful of supplies from the Kalispell Home Depot on July 7. A bystander saw them steal the items and confronted them. Buck pulled out a gun and allegedly said, “I will kill you” before fleeing the scene.

Kalispell police responded to the scene and found Buck and Warrant fleeing in a small passenger vehicle with no license plate. Police tried to stop the vehicle but Buck and Warrant drove off, leading them on a high-speed chase. At one point, Warrant allegedly drove through a neighborhood at 60 miles per hour. When he reached a cul-de-sac, he drove on to the sidewalk, according to authorities. Buck eventually led police onto the U.S. Highway 93 bypass where he drove upwards of 100 miles per hour in the opposing lane, according to police.

When law enforcement finally pulled the men over, they found a loaded gun and what they believed to be methamphetamine and heroine.

If convicted, Warrant could face up to 55 years in prison and Buck could face up to 45 years behind bars.

