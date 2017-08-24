Mother, Son Accused of Kalispell Grocery Store Robbery

A 49-year-old Kalispell woman and her 25-year-old son have been accused of trying to rob a Kalispell grocery store.

Wayne Perry Pyzewski was charged with felony robbery and Ann Mary Pyzweski has been charged with felony accountability to robbery. Both pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment on Aug. 24 in Flathead County District Court before Judge Amy Eddy.

According to court documents, Wayne slipped grocery items into his pocket at the Kalispell Super 1 Foods on Aug. 1. An employee noticed Wayne trying to steal the items and confronted him as he left the store. Ann told her son to run but the store employee intercepted Wayne. As the employee tried to put Wayne in handcuffs, Ann pepper sprayed the man. Wayne also tried to punch the employee, court records say. The employee was able to apprehend the pair.

If convicted, both people could be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison. They are scheduled to stand trial in November.

Comments

comments